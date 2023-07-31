Jarred Brooks plays matchmaker, draws up potential matchups for his division

Before Jarred Brooks makes his highly anticipated return to the ring this Friday night, ‘The Monkey God’ played matchmaker for the promotion’s stacked strawweight division.

Brooks the promotion’s reigning strawweight titleholder, will attempt to add another piece of gold to his collection when he challenges ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci.

The pair will co-headline the promotion’s return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, but first, Jarred Brooks sat down with ONE Championship to share his thoughts on the status of the strawweight division and to do a little matchmaking:

“For Bokang, it could be Balart, or it could be the Russian [Mansur Malachiev], or [Keito] Yamakita makes a lot of sense. Yamakita has shown that he can beat somebody that was a top-five contender for a really long time in Alex Silva. So, I think that people are sleeping on Yamakita. Isn't he undefeated as well?”

Undefeated Japanese standout Keito Yamakita made quite the impression in his promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 9 in March. The 26-year-old bested Brazil’s Alex Silva via unanimous decision. The victory moved him to 8-0 and immediately put him into talks for a potential strawweight world title opportunity.

Before Jarred Brooks starts looking at his next opponent in the strawweight division, ‘The Monkey God’ will need to keep his focus on dethroning perhaps the greatest submission grappler in the world today, Mikey Musumeci.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.

