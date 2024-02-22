Jarred Brooks predicts Joshua Pacio will be more creative in rematch: “He’s gonna try to hit angles with punches”

ONE strawweight MMA king Jarred Brooks has been taking steps to try and predict what he can expect to see from Joshua Pacio in their rematch.

The divisional king and top-ranked contender are set to run it back at ONE 166 on March 1, which marks ONE Championship’s Qatar debut.

In their first meeting at ONE 164 in 2022, Brooks seemed to be able to work his opponent out and stop the fight from ever leaving his control.

‘The Monkey God’ knows that Pacio will have made a lot of adjustments from that first encounter, though he believes that he already has the solution for those new threats also.

Ahead of their fight at the Lusail Sports Arena, Jarred Brooks told The MMA Superfan in a recent interview that he expects a slightly different approach from the former champion this time around but it’s one that he is ready for:

“I think that he's gonna try to keep his feet moving a lot more. I think that he's gonna try to hit angles with punches and I don't think he's going to be hitting a lot more spinning techniques and I don't think he's is going to be doing a lot of body kicks because, you know, I overexerted whatever he had through that.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jarred Brooks gains confidence from his preparations

Rather than resting on the fact that he’s beaten Pacio once before and expects to do it again, Jarred Brooks has been pushing himself to new limits.

He knows that his opponent will have done the same thing with the hunger to reclaim his title by being better than the first time around.

To ensure that he keeps hold of the strawweight MMA crown, Brooks has looked to match his opponent’s motivation to ensure that he gets the job done for a second time against ‘The Passion’.

Pacio will undoubtedly have a new game plan for how he is going to beat ‘The Monkey God', but the latter is just as prepared as possible for whatever his challenger throws at him.

ONE 166: Qatar will air live and free on Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.