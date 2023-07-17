After signing with ONE Championship in 2021, Jarred Brooks hunted down and took out the top contenders in the strawweight division on his way to becoming the world champion.

Defeating Joshua Pacio at ONE 164 last year, the strawweight title holder has been looking around for his next challenge after already taking out his main competition.

Instead of one coming to him, Brooks will instead go to his next challenge as he takes on one of the best grapplers in the world under ONE Championship’s submission grappling ruleset.

At ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4, he will face ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci in a bid to become a two-sport world champion in his fifth fight under the ONE Championship banner.

While he knows that it’s a tough task, Brooks is confident in his ability to take on any challenge that is put in front of him, and instead of his usual brand of trash talk, ‘The Monkey God’ has shown respect to his specialist opponent.

In an Instagram video following the announcement, Jarred Brooks made this statement:

“It means a lot to me to getting this opportunity and showing my balls. It’s three-and-a-half weeks out, I’m ready for you Mikey, let’s go get it.”

Check out the full video posted alongside this caption below:

“We are the #onefightnight13 co main event against @mikeymusumeci FOR THE FLYWEIGHT SUBMISSION GRAPPLING WORKD CHAMPIONSHIP!! . Wow what an honor cannot wait to get in the ring with someone with the caliber of jiu jitsu Mikey does. Not many people have the balls to face Mikey ,let alone on 3 weeks notice . I hope Mikey isn’t brushing me off or anyone else I’m going after Mikey in this match and his belt ! What do you guys think? Make sure you guys tune into @onechampionship @primevideo #onefightnight13 AUGUST 4th at 8pm ! MONKEYGOD VS DARTH RIGATONI!”

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.