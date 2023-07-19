Jarred Brooks says Bokang Masunyane is ‘the funniest motherf****r’ he’s ever met

Since arriving in ONE Championship, Jarred Brooks has proven himself to be one of the biggest talkers on the roster.

Constantly calling the shots, making it clear that he is confident against any challenges, and getting under the skin of his opponents, ‘The Monkey God’ isn’t afraid to grab the mic with both hands. Despite this, Brooks has proved two things that make him more than an attention-seeking trash-talker.

First, he can back it up inside the circle, having produced four consecutive wins to become the ONE strawweight world champion at ONE 164 last year. Secondly, the strawweight kingpin will always show respect to his opponents after the contest with no hard feelings or personal attacks toward them.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Jarred Brooks showed this other side to the fierce competitor fans typically see. Telling stories about the time he spent with Bokang Masunyane after their fight at the top of the strawweight division, Brooks showed that it isn’t all about business when you are part of the ONE Championship family:

“I think that Bokang is the funniest motherf****r I’ve ever met in my life. Like we went and got pizza after my fight, and man, I’m not even gonna get into the conversation. But bro, he is one of the funniest people of all time.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jarred Brooks returns to the ONE Championship stage against ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci next on August 4.

The entire ONE Fight Night 13 card will air live and free via Prime Video for active subscribers in North America.