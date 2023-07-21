Jarred Brooks says fighting at Lumpinee Stadium will be “cool as hell”

ONE strawweight mixed martial arts world champion Jarred Brooks is counting the days that he gets to compete at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

‘The Monkey God’ is set to showcase his skills at the historic arena on August 4 at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video. He will challenge ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci for the title in a marquee champion-versus-champion clash.

Jarred Brooks is moving up in weight in his upcoming fight as he makes a push at becoming a two-sport ONE world champion.

The 30-year-old Mash Fight Team standout shared to the South China Morning Post that competing at Lumpinee is going to be special for him and his team, saying:

“Yeah, that’d be cool as hell. One of my coaches he’s a Lumpinee cup world champion. So I’ll have him come to his own stomping grounds again and get to chill with him and he’ll show me a little bit around.”

Watch the interview below:

The Lumpinee Boxing Stadium was originally built in 1956 and considered by many to be the symbol of modern Muay Thai. At the start of the year, it began hosting most of the events of ONE Championship.

Jarred Brooks was last in action back in December in Manila, where he dethroned Filipino Joshua Pacio as ONE strawweight MMA world champion by unanimous decision.

Mikey Musumeci, meanwhile, will be making his third defense of the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title he won last September.

His last successful defense came in May in ONE’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States, submitting Yemeni challenger Osamah Almarwai by rear-naked choke late in their 10-minute joust.

ONE Fight Night 13 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.