Jarred Brooks sends ominous warning to Mikey Musumeci: “I am coming for your belt!”

Jarred Brooks has sent a message to Mikey Musumeci and anyone underestimating him ahead of his upcoming submission grappling world title match.

On August 4, Brooks has an opportunity to join an exclusive list of fighters and become a two-sport world champions in ONE. It’ll be easier said than done as the ONE strawweight world champion must take out Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title.

‘The Monkey God’ isn’t happy about those who believe he will struggle against Musumeci. The 30-year-old American addressed the doubters by sharing a video on Instagram of ‘Darth Rigatoni’ discussing their upcoming matchup. The caption said:

“FOR ANYONE SLEEPING ON ME IN THIS MATCH UP , love the confidence @mikeymusumeci BUT I AM COMING FOR YOUR BELT ! @onechampionship IM COMING FOR EVERYTHING !!"

Jarred Brooks made his ONE Championship debut in November 2021. Since then, he’s utilized his superior grappling skills to win four consecutive fights, including two inside the distance.

‘The Monkey God’ last fought in December 2022, defeating Joshua Pacio by unanimous decision to claim the ONE strawweight world title.

Meanwhile, Mikey Musumeci has been unbeatable since joining ONE. The submission grappling superstar holds a 4-0 promotional record, with his last three matches being world title bouts. He last competed on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10, defeating Osamah Almarwai by a rear-naked choke for his second world title defense.

Jarred Brooks vs. Mikey Musumeci will be featured in the ONE Fight Night 13 co-main event, which takes place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The August 4 event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.