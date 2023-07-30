Jarred Brooks has sights on Demetrious Johnson, Rodtang after grappling bout with Mikey Musumeci

‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks has a pretty hefty hit list once he takes care of business with reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci this Friday night.

On August 4, Brooks will look to become a two-sport world champion when he steps inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a submission superfight with five-time IBJJF world champion Mikey Musumeci.

Should ‘The Monkey God’ solve the puzzle that Musumeci brings to the circle, he will turn his attention toward two other reigning ONE world champions; namely, Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Brooks said in an interview with Sports Talk:

“I wanna go against Demetrious Johnson next, I wanna go against Rodtang, I wanna go against the best of the best that ONE Championship has to offer... I’m gonna prove to everybody in the world that ‘The Monkey God’ is a god.”

Check out Jarred Brooks' highlights below:

Jarred Brooks' comments could be nothing more than clout-chasing, but you can’t deny that ‘The Monkey God’ has talked the talk and walked the walk thus far. In December, Brooks delivered a dominant performance against one of the promotion’s most prominent strawweight superstars, Joshua Pacio.

If Brooks can deliver a strong showing against Mikey Musumeci at ONE Fight Night 13, he may have himself a legitimate claim toward future superfights with ‘Mighty Mouse’ and 'The Iron Man'.

Would you like to see ‘The Monkey God’ square off with Demetrious Johnson or Rodtang in the future?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in US primetime on August 4.

Catch up with the news and regular updates for UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje