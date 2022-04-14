Watch: Jarred Brooks is less than complimentary rating the ONE strawweights

No.2-ranked strawweight Jarred Brooks took some time out to rate his fellow strawweight contemporaries in ONE Championship. The American wrestler has a fight against Bokang Masunyane on April 22, after which he wants the champion Joshua Pacio.

In a video posted by ONE, Brooks had some choice words for other strawweight fighters in the promotion.

Check out the video below:

On his upcoming April 22 fight against Bokang Masunyane, he implied that his opponent was too short to land a headkick on him, before adding:

"He's a good fighter, don't get me wrong, but he hasn't gone against anybody that is really, really good. Good luck, Bokang."

Jarred Brooks also took aim at reigning champion Joshua 'The Passion' Pacio:

"He is tough... I am definitely looking forward to our fight. He has not gone against anybody, nobody, that has been like me. Good luck, Joshua... Because this is going to be the last time you're going to hold a ONE Championship belt."

The outspoken Brooks also sent his regards to other ONE strawweight division fighters such as his former adversaries Lito Adiwang and Hiroba Minowa, former champion Yosuke Saruta, and Cuban wrestler Gustavo Balart.

Brooks and Masunyane will settle their differences at the April 22 ONE Championship event ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic.

Demetrious Johnson compliments Jarred Brooks

Former UFC champion and ONE Grand Prix winner Demetrious Johnson had some kind words for Jarred Brooks. He said that Brooks will soon likely be facing Pacio for a title, which might be the champion's toughest fight yet.

In an interview with ONE Championship last month, 'Mighty Mouse' said:

“He's been doing amazing things and I think he'll probably give Joshua Pacio his toughest test if not beat him. Because he has that constant, constant, constant pressure and grind."

A flattered Brooks responded:

“That's awesome [Johnson was the person] I always looked up to when I was a kid, an amazing athlete. If our paths cross, dope, if it doesn't, I ain't worried about it.”

Before Brooks can reach his title goal, he has a challenging test on April 22. South Africa's Bokang Masunyane is undefeated in MMA. He carries a perfect 8-0 record since his professional debut in 2016. In his last bout, he had an impressive headkick knockout win over Rene Catalan.

On April 22, the two will fight to decide the next title contender.

Edited by Aziel Karthak