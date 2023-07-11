Jarred Brooks wants to make it big as a ‘smaller fighter’: “Small guys, they can finish first” 

As the reigning and defending ONE strawweight world champion, Jarred Brooks is proud to represent the smaller weight classes.

Looking to dispel the idea that the heavier elite fighters are the ones to watch, ‘The Monkey God’ has produced an incredible run since signing with ONE Championship.

With four consecutive wins inside the circle, Brooks took out several top strawweight contenders on his way to a shot at the crown.

Ready and able to back up everything that he says, all of his trash talk was proven to be more than just words after he defeated then-world champion Joshua Pacio at the end of last year to become the strawweight king.

Whilst he is out for his own gain and not necessarily aiming to bring a spotlight to the smaller weight classes, he hopes that his style and performances will prove to the fans that just because he is the strawweight world champion, doesn’t make him any less exciting to watch compete.

Constantly looking for the finish, having submitted two of his four opponents under the ONE Championship banner, Jarred Brooks refuses to be looked past.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, the champ spoke about the impression that he wants to leave on the fans as a stand-out in the smaller weight classes:

“I am a gleaming light for a fan, but a lot of fans don’t know me because I’m a smaller fighter. But I’m gonna prove to anybody that small guys, they can finish first.”

Watch the full interview below:

Brooks is currently waiting to see where his next challenge will come from, whether it’s a move out of his comfort zone or a rematch with former kingpin Pacio.

