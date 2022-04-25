"I'm willing to die against somebody like Adriano" - Jarred Brooks wants a mega-fight with Adriano Moraes

Jarred Brooks is yet to hold the ONE strawweight world title but he’s already setting his sights on ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes.

Brooks earned his title shot against strawweight king Joshua Pacio when he beat Bokang Masunyane in a title eliminator at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic last weekend at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. While there’s no date yet for his fight against Pacio, Brooks said he’s willing to step inside the ONE circle to take on Moraes.

At the post-event press conference, Jarred Brooks said:

“I'm willing to put my whole life on the line. I'm willing to die in that cage, literally, willing to die against somebody like Adriano. Just to put it all on the line and show my a**.”

Brooks added that he and Moraes had trained before but it was when ‘Mikinho’ was cutting down to 125 pounds, instead of his current fighting limit of 135 pounds.

“I think that he would be [up for that fight], a hundred percent. We have trained before and he has felt the way that I’ve treated him a little bit but that was when he was cutting down to 125, it wasn’t 135 so that’s an extra 10 pounds.”

Brooks is now 3-0 in ONE Championship and will next face Pacio for the ONE strawweight world title.

Moraes, meanwhile, is in his third reign with the ONE flyweight world title and has defended it twice against mixed martial arts legend Demetrious Johnson and Yuya Wakamatsu.

Jarred Brooks is down for a dream match against Demetrious Johnson

‘The Monkey God’ repeatedly showed his admiration for Demetrious Johnson and a fight against his favorite fighter of all time would be special for him.

Brooks met Johnson for the first time during fight week for ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic. Despite his penchant for trash talk, Brooks said he never tried to talk to ‘Mighty Mouse’ about a potential fight in their first meeting.

"I kind of swayed away from that conversation with DJ, I don’t wanna be looking DJ in the eyes and him looking back at me and we’re kinda like ‘really?’ that kinda thing. I don’t wanna feel that with Demetrious the first time I get to know him and talk to him.”

Jarred Brooks would never turn down a match against his career inspiration. If the opportunity is presented, he will undoubtedly sign the dotted line.

