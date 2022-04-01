×
"Would love to fight Adriano Moraes" - Jarred Brooks on ONE pursuits in other weight classes

Jarred Brooks and Adriano Moraes [Photo credits: ONE Championship]
Timothy Wheaton
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Apr 01, 2022 10:53 PM IST
News

Top-ranked ONE Championship contender Jarred Brooks says he is interested in fighting flyweight champion Adriano Moraes. Brooks has been blazing through the competition in ONE's strawweight division. He has already defeated two fighters ranked in the top five and is scheduled for another, Bokang Masunyane, on April 22.

The American wrestler says he is interested in looking outside of his weight class and has some bad blood to settle against Brazil's champion Adriano Moraes. He spoke to Andrew Whitelaw of Asian MMA and said:

"I would love to fight Adriano Moraes. At the end of the day, me and him have some bad blood. I congratulated him, I know he hates my guts though. When those Brazilians, when they hate you, they really mean it. Like me, I'm a business guy, you know. So I'll be like 'Adriano let's get it, I'm going to beat you like I did when I was in the gym.' That's just speaking my truth but at the same time I don't hate him. But yeah, that dude completely hates me and it'd be really cool to fight somebody like Adriano."

Catch Brooks' interview with Andrew Whitelaw below:

ONE flyweight titleholder Adriano Moraes has had a great couple of years. He defeated Demetrious Johnson via knockout and then defended his title at ONE X against Japan's Yuya Wakamatsu. Jarred Brooks may be interested next.

Jarred Brooks not done at strawweight though

Brooks, however, is not yet done with his own weight class. He has a scheduled match on ONE Reloaded on April 22 against No.1-ranked Bokang Masunyane.

He told Asian MMA in the same interview:

"It's still bumping, man. Those guys are just really, really cool... But you know, the strawweight division is as tough as the flyweights... You got Gustavo Balart, as well. He's a very short guy, he's super tough. I think that maybe that could be a fight in the future. Maybe, I don't know. "

Gustavo Balart is a Cuban MMA fighter in ONE's strawweight division. In 2021, he defeated Ryuto Sawada via decision. Balart happens to be a Pan-American gold medallist in Greco Roman.

Brooks has a few interesting fights ahead of him if all goes to plan. A win over Masunyane puts him next in line for a title shot against Joshua Pacio. He wants Balart and then he wants Moraes.

Edited by Aziel Karthak
