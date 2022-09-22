“I'm going to smash all of your team” - Jarred Brooks wants to take out all of Team Lakay

Jarred Brooks knows that every media opportunity is a chance to talk smack not just to Joshua Pacio but to everyone else around him, including the whole of Team Lakay.

The brash American fighter can put his words into action when he challenges Pacio for the ONE strawweight world title at ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks on December 3 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Brooks was on his usual self and went off on another verbal tirade directed at Pacio and his entire gym.

While he had some good things about Team Lakay, he said he’s ready to beat everyone who trains in the stable. The No.1 strawweight contender even challenged former world title challenger Danny Kingad and former ONE bantamweight world champion Kevin Belingon to a match.

Jarred Brooks said:

“Oh, I wouldn't say I'm necessarily a fan of it. But I like certain things about his style. I think that he does a good job. All those Team Lakay guys, they do a good job of getting their head off-line, throwing hard stuff, and head off-line. That's pretty much Team Lakay's style. So I respect that about their capabilities.”

He added:

“I'll put it out in the public. I'll be like, ‘Yo, I'm going to come out and I'm going to smash all of your team. I'm literally going to smash all your team. I'll go up to flyweight, I'll fight Danny Kingad, I'll go up to bantamweight and I'll fight Kevin Belingon. It doesn't matter, but I will beat your whole team, like at the end of the day, and don't get that twisted.”

‘The Monkey God’ debuted at ONE Championship in November 2021, and he displayed pure savagery from the moment he arrived in the promotion. Brooks submitted Pacio’s teammate, Lito Adiwang, with an arm triangle choke in the second round. Jarred Brooks has since racked up a 3-0 record in ONE Championship, his last victory being a first-round submission win over Bokang Masunyane at ONE 156 in April.

Pacio, however, is arguably the greatest strawweight in ONE Championship history. The 26-year-old has a combined reign of more than 1,200 days with the ONE strawweight world title. The Filipino star, who’s in his second reign with gold, has also defeated every ONE strawweight world champion in his brilliant run.

Jarred Brooks knew a fight against Pacio was inevitable

Jarred Brooks is yet to step inside the circle against Pacio, but he feels that the strawweight king always saw him as a threat. In a previous interview with SCMP, Brooks said that Pacio was already preparing for their potential matchup.

Jarred Brooks felt that his arrival alone was enough to put Pacio on notice:

"I think that he's been training this whole time for me. So I think he's known that I'm gonna be in the circle with him fighting for the championship. So I think that he's prepared and I think that he probably called the fight. So I think that it's good that I could get a title hopefully by the end of the year.”

