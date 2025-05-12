Jasmine Jasudavicius gets surprise love from Sean Strickland after UFC 315 win

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has praised Jasmine Jasudavicius for her performance in her preliminary card bout against former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade at UFC 315.

Jasudavicius is a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and she showcased her grappling prowess by securing a first-round submission victory against Andrade via Rear Naked Choke in their flyweight bout. Her impressive performance also earned her a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus. Her triumph against Andrade extends her win streak in the UFC to five fights.

On the other hand, Strickland faced the reigning champion Dricus du Plessis in the headliner of UFC 312 on February 8. He suffered a unanimous decision loss, with two of the judges scoring the contest 50-45 in favor of the champion. Since then, there has not been any official confirmation regarding his next opponent inside the Octagon; however, rumors have circulated about a potential rematch between him and Israel Adesanya.

In the aftermath of the bout, Strickland shared an Instagram story, praising the Canadian fighter for her dominant performance. He wrote:

"@jasminejasudavicius, I really like this r****d"

Check out Strickland's Instagram story below:

Sean Strickland's Instagram story [Screenshot courtesy: @stricklandmma on Instagram]

Robert Whittaker believes rematch between Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya is happening

UFC veteran Robert Whittaker recently appeared on the MMAArcade Podcast, where he expressed his belief that a rematch between his former opponents, Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya, will eventually take place in the future. He also noted that both the fighters have made changes since their last encounter.

"I do think that fight is the one that's taking place, but who knows what the second fight looks like. [Adesanya] is a different person than when he lost the belt, [and] so is Sean. I'm kind of curious about that fight."

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments here.

