Javier Mendez dismisses Alexander Volkanovski's chances against Islam Makhachev in a super fight

Alexander Volkanovski will not end up on the victorious side against Islam Makhachev in a super fight, according to AKA head coach Javier Mendez.

Volkanovski beat Max Holloway in their trilogy fight at UFC 276 to continue his unbeaten streak in the UFC dating back to 2016. However, Mendez believes that this run could come to an end if the Australian faces off against Makhachev inside the octagon. In an interview with Submission Radio, Mendez had this to say:

"I don't think he [Volkanovski] poses as big a threat to Islam as you would think because he's such a master of the takedown and Alex isn't going to be able to stop it. Islam's standup is so damn good, he could stand with him. So, unless Alex's ground improves tremendously, I don't see it as a huge threat to Islam."

Makhachev (22-1), meanwhile, has been dominant since entering the lightweight division. The Russian suffered a solitary loss back in 2015, but has bounced back impressively since then in the UFC. With Charles Oliviera vacating the title after failing to make weight in his last fight, Makhachev will be a prime contender for the title clash in the coming months.

Volkanovski, on the other hand, is currently in a league of his own, even stating his intentions to challenge in another weight class. The 33-year old even announced his plans to move up to the lightweights after resounding success in his division.

Will Alexander Volkanovski attain double champ status?

After a dominant championship reign spanning three years, Alexander Volkanovski is ready to drop his name in the hat of the lightweight division. With his trilogy win over Max Holloway, the Australian stated his new goal in the UFC, saying:

“I just proved to you that I want to be in this octagon as much as possible. I want to be busy. I don’t think this division (featherweight) itself can keep me busy. I want to move up and become double champ and I’ll keep two divisions busy.”

He is also No. 2 in the P4P rankings, only bettered by welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. With the lightweight division possessing some of the best fighters in the UFC, Alexander Volkanovski will certainly have his work cut out to join an elite list of names called 'double champs.'

