Javier Mendez explains why it would be "foolish" for Khamzat Chimaev to accept immediate title fight against Kamaru Usman

Khamzat Chimaev is currently one of the hottest stars in the UFC and could fight for the title sooner rather than later. According to Javier Mendez, however, it would be foolish for the Russian-born Swedish fighter to accept an immediate title shot against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Mendez acknowledged that Chimaev is a great fighter and has things going for him at the moment. However, the AKA head coach believes there's still a long way to go for Chimaev before he challenges for the title.

According to Mendez, Khamzat Chimaev must work his way to the top of the 170-lbs division before challenging Usman.

"He trained with us and I have seen how good he is. He's really good you know, so it doesn't shock me, him doing what he did. It's not going to shock me what he's going to be doing but what will shock me is if they offer him a title shot and he accepts. That would be foolish, I wouldn't do it. Maybe someone like Neil Magny, if you don't get by him, then all the hype gets blown away. I'm not saying he's hype. I don't think he is but I'm just saying he hasn't fought tougher competition and Magny's one of them so let's see what he does. If he destroys him, okay, then you still got to go the next step and then the next step. All it takes is one good shot, one miss move and you're check mated in this game against top level people," Mendez said on his podcast.

Khamzat Chimaev put the welterweight division on notice at UFC 267

Khamzat Chimaev continued his imperious streak at the recently concluded UFC 267 event. He dominated Li Jingliang on the night to pick up an impressive first-round submission victory.

The most shocking moment of the fight came when Chimaev nonchalantly picked up 'The Leech' and spoke to Dana White before slamming his Chinese opponent on the canvas. He then flattened Jingliang without much resistance and locked in a rear-naked choke.

Following the fight, Khamzat Chimaev said he's prepared to take down anyone in the welterweight division. There are rumors that he might face No.8-ranked welterweight Neil Magny next.

