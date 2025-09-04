Javier Mendez lists "test" that Ilia Topuria must clear to face Islam Makhachev, dismisses Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje's threat to 'El Matador'

Renowned MMA coach Javier Mendez recently shared his thoughts on Ilia Topuria's potential upcoming matchups. He mentioned that for Topuria to pursue a fight against Islam Makhachev, he must first pass a test by defeating Arman Tsarukyan.

'El Matador' crowned himself the new lightweight champion by defeating Charles Oliveira at UFC 317. Following that fight, several fighters, including Paddy Pimblett, Justin Gaethje, and Tsarukyan, expressed interest in competing for the title next.

During a discussion on Submission Radio, Mendez dismissed the chances of Pimblett and Gaethje being able to defeat Topuria. Instead, he stated that Tsarukyan would present a "tough test" for the UFC lightweight champion:

"Yes, for sure. I see [Topuria] beating both of them [Pimblett and Gaethje]... That's his real tough test in my opinion, Tsarukyan. And if you want to come after someone like Islam [Makhachev], then passing a Tsarukyan test is a great indicator that you can go at Islam in the right way. But if you can't get by Tsarukyan, then what's the talk about Islam for?"

Check out Javier Mendez's comments below (18:50):

Islam Makhachev opens up about potential "super fight" with Ilia Topuria

Before Ilia Topuria, Islam Makhachev was the UFC lightweight champion. However, when Topuria vacated the featherweight title in order to pursue a matchup against Makhachev, the Dagestani moved up to the welterweight division. As a result, the potential fight between them never materialized.

In a recent Q&A session on Ushatayka's YouTube channel, which was reposted by @ChampRDS on X, Makhachev discussed the possibility of fighting Topuria, saying:

"There's some intrigue with Topuria. I'm also interested in that fight. Maybe we can make some kind of super fight. Or as I said, we'll see about the weight."

Makhachev is currently set to face Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight championship at UFC 322 on Nov. 15.

