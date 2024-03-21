"Jaw removal services returning very soon" - Liam Harrison hints at imminent return to action after lengthy layoff from injury

Injuries are an unfortunate and frustrating part of professional sports that has fans worrying whether an athlete can ever get back to peak form or if they will have to call it a career.

For 38-year-old Muay Thai veteran and ONE Championship star Liam Harrison, injuries are not going to dictate how his illustrious career ends.

ONE Championship fans were supposed to see Harrison fight Pongsiri PK Saenchai and John Lineker on January 2023 and January 2024, respectively, but injuries forced him to pull out of both contests.

With over 100-plus fights under his belt and having been the winner 90 times, 'The Hitman' is fully aware that his fighting career is coming to an end but remains defiant in pursuit of going out on his own terms.

Taking to Instagram, the former WBC Muay Thai world champion revealed that his return to the ONE Circle is growing ever closer and had the following to say about it:

"Frank castle muaythai and jaw removal services returning very soon. Fight announcements incoming. ⌛"

Liam Harrison gets vulnerable talking about the life of a fighter

Despite the glitz and glamor involved in the fight game, there are many times when the lows can get overwhelming, and Harrison has experienced both sides in his career.

Harrison pointed out in an interview last month just how lonely being a combat sports athlete is, and for one to be a fully-fledged pro combat sports athlete, one must be able to accept the loneliness that comes with it.

As to when he might ultimately hang up his gloves and ride off into the sunset, Harrison is yet to reveal when, but he does have an opponent in mind in the form of Thai legend Seksan Or Kwanmuang.