“Fighting is a lonely sport” - British Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison talks about the early struggles he faced in his career

Behind the glitz and glamor that the combat sports world provides to those who find success in it is a wholly different struggle that no normal human being could understand if they were not in that position.

English Muay Thai star and ONE Championship athlete Liam Harrison knows that feeling all too well.

With a career dating back to 1999 and having won 90 bouts through it all, Harrison has legitimately seen it all and done it all, though admitted that there are a lot more pitfalls than the normal person would think.

In an interview with Mindful News UK posted on their Instagram account, Harrison said the following about the life of a fighter:

“When all my friends were running out on the streets up to no good, I was in the gym because I was just in love with the sport. I loved fighting. I loved every single thing about it. And it just took over my life from an early age.”

He later added:

“Fighting is a lonely sport and you have to, sort of, come to terms with that. It’s lonely. And you have to be, as a top fighter, you have to be selfish. And a lot of times, you have to put yourself first.”

Liam Harrison wants to retire on his own terms

At age 38, ‘The Hitman’ knows that his life in the ONE Circle is limited, but he has no plans of letting anyone else dictate when he retires and has been training hard for his impending return.

To that end, Harrison has already handpicked who he wants to face in his final bout - that being the Thai legend Seksan Or Kwanmuang.