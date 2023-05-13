Liam Harrison had ‘massive fights lined up’ before cruel injury forced him out

Last time out inside the Circle, Liam Harrison challenged Nong-O Hama for the bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Unfortunately, things didn’t quite go on to plan for the English striking dynamo, as he lost the fight in the opening round. At the same time, Harrison suffered severe injuries to his leg that have kept him out of competition since.

Still on the sidelines since August last year, ‘The Hitman’ is itching to compete once again under the ONE Championship banner.

Never one to back down from a challenge, it has been difficult for Harrison to remain on the sidelines, especially with some of the huge match-ups that have emanated under the ONE spotlight.

In attendance for ONE Fight Night 10 at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, Liam Harrison spoke with South China Morning Post about the fights he had to turn down, including one set for this past weekend’s card with flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon:

“I had some massive fights lined up. Chatri spoke about me fighting Pongsiri in January, he then spoke about a possible title fight, and he spoke about a catchweight bout with Rodtang on this show, so there’s all sorts going on.”

Watch the full interview below:

Watching Rodtang put on a show in the co-main event has no doubt gotten Harrison, even more, fired up for his return. But with fitness his top priority, the Leeds slugger will patiently wait.

With Jonathan Haggerty dethroning Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9, an all-British showdown for the world championship seems to be a very possible option for ONE Championship.

