Jean de Lord Silva blasts Movsar Evloev for inactivity despite undefeated record: "Just another one who talks too much"

Jean de Lord Silva lambasted undefeated Movsar Evloev for not taking fights as often as expected from UFC fighters in a recent social media post.

Despite having a perfect undefeated record, Evloev remains mostly inactive. He fought only twice last year, once in January against Arnold Allen and later in December against former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, winning both by unanimous decision.

While Evloev's inactivity in the octagon remains a debatable topic, Silva, on the other hand, has stayed active. He recently fought on Feb. 22 against Melsik Baghdasaryan, securing a first-round knockout victory, and is set to return in April.

‘Lord’ will lock horns with Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, United States.

Silva took to X and blasted Evloev for his inactivity, comparing his career to Diego Lopes, who is set to fight for the featherweight title against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 314. He called the Russian just an all-talk fighter. writing:

“Brother @MovsarUFC , you talk so much, but where are your fights? While you're sitting around, a guy you already beat is about to fight for the title. Staying undefeated without action is easy. You're just another one who talks too much and does too little.”

Notably, Lopes and Evloev squared off in 2023, where the Brazilian secured a unanimous decision victory.

Lopes stayed highly active last year, fighting three times between April and September. During this short span, he secured one knockout victory and two unanimous decision wins.

Jean de Lord Silva accused Movsar Evloev of avoiding tough opponents

Movsar Evloev was originally scheduled to face Aljamain Sterling at UFC 307. However, Sterling withdrew from the bout due to injury, and Jean de Lord Silva called out Evloev to step in as a replacement. Despite Silva's challenge, the fight did not materialize, and the bout was ultimately canceled. Evloev later went on to face Sterling at UFC 310 instead.

Silva has since accused Evloev of avoiding him at UFC 307, blasting the undefeated Russian for allegedly picking easier fights. ‘Lord’ warned Evloev that their fight is inevitable, taking to his Instagram story to call him out:

"It's very ugly to say that you fight with anyone when you don't even believe in yourself. You said that I am more dangerous than @funkmastermma, but you have not accepted to fight me yet." [H/t: @DovySimuMMA on X]

"@movsar_evloev_94 doesn't fight just anyone, your talk is already boring. You want to fight with someone you know you can take down and win the fight that way. But I have bad news for you: you will have to step into that cage with me sooner or later. Enjoy it while you can, because it's coming to an end," he added.

