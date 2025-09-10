  • home icon
  • Jean Silva goes scorched earth on Bryce Mitchell and Paulo Costa ahead of Noche UFC fight, sends 'Borrachinha' an ice-cold message

By Nishant Zende.
Published Sep 10, 2025 05:27 GMT
Jean Silva (middle) slams Bryce Mitchell (left) and Paulo Costa (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Jean Silva isn't a fan of Bryce Mitchell or Paulo Costa and recently sounded off on both men. Silva notably defeated Mitchell via a second-round submission at UFC 314 in April, while Costa competes in a much higher weight class at 185 pounds. Nevertheless, Silva harbors disdain for both and recently explained why.

Silva is set to face Diego Lopes at Noche UFC this weekend at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Ahead of their exciting featherweight showdown, Silva shared his honest feelings about Mitchell and explained why he can't let go of his disdain for the Arkansas native. In an interview with Full Send MMA, he said:

"We can't explain that, man. Sometimes, the energy just don't match. There are different people, different natures, different character. It's just how it is. That's how it's been my whole life, if I don't like you, I'll straight up tell you to your face, 'I don't like you.'"
Silva then took shots at Costa and made it clear he had no love for the middleweight contender. He said:

"Like 'Borrachinha.' I just don't like him very much. He's in a [vastly] different weight class. I'm never gonna fight him, but in the streets, all bets are off."
Jean Silva looking for a title shot against Alexander Volkanovski with potential win over Diego Lopes

Jean Silva is hoping to challenge Alexander Volkanovski in a featherweight title fight with a potential win over Diego Lopes at Noche UFC this weekend. Silva recently outlined his expectations for Noche UFC and vowed to bring the 145-pound title back to Brazil.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Silva staked his claim over the next featherweight title shot and said:

"I do believe that I'll have all the credentials necessary to fight for the title. Even Volkanovski has said in a couple interviews that he does expect me to win and actually face me for the title towards the end of the year. So, guys, by the end of the year, in December, this division, after 10 years since Jose Aldo, we're going to have a new Brazilian 145-pound UFC champion."
Nishant Zende.

Edited by Nishant Zende.
