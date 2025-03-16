Jean Silva issues four-word reaction as Dana White's Contender Series breakout calls him out for rematch following UFC Vegas 104 win

  • home icon
By Manjit Sarmah
Modified Mar 16, 2025 03:30 GMT
Jean Silva responds to DWCS standout
Jean Silva responds to DWCS standout' callout for rematch. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Kevin Vallejos made an electrifying UFC debut at UFC Vegas 104, delivering a first-round knockout against Seung Woo Choi. The 23-year-old Contender Series alum stunned the crowd with a devastating overhand right that sent Choi crashing to the canvas. A flurry of follow-up punches forced the referee to stop the fight at 3:09 of Round 1.

Despite the size disadvantage, Vallejos entered the fight with confidence, targeting Choi’s legs early before unleashing his powerful striking. Once he found his range, he capitalized with a perfectly timed shot that secured his first UFC win and improved his record to 15-1.

Following the victory, Vallejos wasted no time calling out Jean Silva, the man who handed him his only professional loss during his Contender Series debut in 2023. Fired up inside the octagon, Vallejos said:

“Jean Silva! I’m coming for you!”

Check out Kevin Vallejos' callout below (1:33):

youtube-cover
Silva, now one of the UFC’s fast rising contenders, responded swiftly on social media. Posting on X, he fired back with a four-word response:

"My son is needy."

Check out Jean Silva's response below:

A look into Jean Silva's Rapid rise in the UFC

Jean Silva is set to return to the Octagon on April 12, 2025, at UFC 314, where he will face Bryce Mitchell in a highly anticipated featherweight clash. The bout follows Silva’s impressive string of performances, including his recent first-round TKO victory over Melsik Baghdasaryan at UFC Fight Night 252. That win earned him a Performance of the Night bonus, further solidifying his reputation as a dangerous finisher.

Silva made his UFC debut in January 2024, securing a first-round TKO win over Westin Wilson. Despite a canceled bout against William Gomis at UFC 301, he quickly bounced back with a knockout win over Charles Jourdain at UFC 303.

Silva's relentless pace continued with a short-notice fight against Drew Dober at UFC on ESPN 59, where he secured a third-round stoppage due to a cut, earning his first Fight of the Night bonus.

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
