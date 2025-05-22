Jean Silva maps out UFC featherweight picture, sees himself facing Diego Lopes next

Surging UFC featherweight Jean Silva has garnered plenty of fanfare since making his UFC debut last January, as he has finished all five of his opponents in that span.

Silva recently discussed the state of his division, revealing that he believes a bout against former title challenger Diego Lopes makes plenty of sense. Speaking on his YouTube channel, 'Lord' said:

"So, I saw everyone talking about this fight - if this rumored fight is going to happen. I want to make it clear that this fight, this offer, did not come to 'Lord'. I did not receive it. Of course, I think it's a great fight for my game. I think it's perfect. I study [Diego's] game a lot and I think it's a great fight for me to get the belt later. But I'll be honest, what do I think?"

Silva continued:

"I think [Movsar] Evloev will fight Aaron Pico, who just joined the UFC. I don't think the UFC really wants Evloev as champion so maybe this is the opportunity to discard him. Then Yair Rodriguez versus [Alexander] Volkanovski. And then it's just me and Diego, you know? That's what I think the UFC might do. I'm not sure, but in my opinion, I think that's what makes sense right now." [Translated from Portuguese]

Check out Jean Silva's comments below:

While Lopes is the No.2-ranked featherweight, it would not be a surprise to see the UFC allow Silva to fight way up the rankings. His finishing ability, combined with his growing star power, could present him with opportunities not always given to fighters.

Jean Silva offers to help Charles Oliveira train for Ilia Topuria bout

Ilia Topuria is set to clash with Charles Oliveira for the vacant UFC lightweight title next month at UFC 317. Jean Silva recently offered to help 'Do Bronx' prepare for the matchup, stating:

"I don’t want to talk badly about Topuria. I just know I fight much better than he does. I can perfectly mimic him for Charles. I mimic a lot of guys at the gym because I study fights a lot. Of course, if Charles shows up in his best form, he might not need Jean’s help— but why not use every tool available? I’m here and ready."

Check out Jean Silva's comments below:

Expand Tweet

