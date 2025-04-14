Jean Silva reveals two-month plan behind UFC 314 submission, says it was tailored for Bryce Mitchell

Jean Silva secured a second-round submission win against Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314. Silva has now thrown more light on his pre-fight preparations.

Ad

In a grudge contest, 'Lord' outclassed 'Thug Nasty' in every second of the bout and managed to submit him out cold via a Ninja choke.

The Brazilian has now disclosed that he intended to submit his American opponent in the same manner, and his strategy was successful. In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Silva said:

"We actually trained for about 2 months to do this submission exactly like that. We trained this because we needed to have this submission with Bryce Mitchell. I wanted to show that all of my skills are above all of their levels. This is exactly the way I wanted this submission to be."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Jean Silva's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

After submitting Mitchell, Silvaufc-314-loss-jean-silva" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false"> brutally mocked him by barking in his face and kept on with the celebration, eliciting reactions from the people present in the arena.

Bryce Mitchell issues statement to fans after Jean Silva loss

Bryce Mitchell posted a video on social media and thanked everyone who prayed for him during the fight. Mitchell also revealed that he suffered no serious injuries during the bout and promised to fight harder and smarter next time. He said:

Ad

"I want to thank everybody for their support and let ya’ll know I’m doing just fine. Thank God, he protected me. I didn’t lose my teeth. I don’t got no broken bones. So I feel good about that. I fought as hard as I possibly could. I couldn’t have fought any harder. I could have fought smarter."

Ad

Mitchell added:

"I’m going to go make some adjustments but I mean he put me to sleep. I had nothing left to give. I’m happy about that, knowing that I tried my best. But I’ve got to get better. That’s just the lesson learned here, I’ve got to get better... I’m just going to keep fighting. That’s all I can do... Any time you take a loss, just learn from it and keep fighting. That’s what I’m going to do."

Ad

Check out Bryce Mitchell's message after loss to Jean Silva below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subham Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.

A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.

When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.