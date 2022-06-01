Jeff Molina vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov: Height, weight, reach and UFC record comparison

Zhalgas Zhumagulov is set to face Jeff Molina on the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 55 this weekend.

Zhumagulov is the smaller fighter, standing at just 163cm tall. Molina's height is 168cm, giving the American a slight advantage.

Both fighters are in the UFC's flyweight division, with Molina last weighing in at 125.5 pounds, which is only 0.5 pounds heavier than the Kazakh.

Molina has a significant advantage when it comes to reach, measuring in at 175cm long. In comparison, Zhumagulov only has a reach of 168cm, which is likely going to hamper him in this bout.

The Kazakhstan-born fighter lost his last fight against Manel Kape via TKO, making his record 1-3 in the organization. Zhumagulov has only beaten Jerome Rivera via submission in his four UFC outings.

Meanwhile, the American is yet to lose inside the octagon, having won both of his bouts in the UFC to date. Molina beat Aoriqileng via decision when debuting at UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal 2. The 24-year-old went on to knock Daniel da Silva out at UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori last October.

Going 1-4 in the UFC is never going to look good, so Zhumugulov will be in desperate need of a victory on Saturday. However, adding the first blemish to Molina's promotional record will be no easy task.

Why did Joe Rogan praise Zhalgas Zhumagulov?

Zhalgas Zhumagulov has only won once in the UFC, but Joe Rogan was very impressed by the method of victory in the Kazakh's sole triumph.

During Zhumugulov's bout at UFC 264 against Jerome Rivera, Rogan praised the 33-year-old's submission skills, stating:

"That's one of the best chokes you're ever going to see."

This is high-praise from someone who is a longtime Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner himself. Rogan currently holds a black belt in BJJ and is a major promoter of the martial art.

Watch Joe Rogan talk about Brazilian jiu-jitsu on the JRE podcast here:

The Kazakh fighter doesn't have many good memories inside the octagon, losing to Raulian Paiva, Amir Albazi and Manel Kape. However, Zhumagulov is proving difficult to finish, with just one of his three UFC losses ending before the third round.

Edited by Harvey Leonard