Jeff Molina reveals he received UFC bonus for being part of UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori

Jeff Molina took to social media on Friday night to reveal that he received a bonus payment from the UFC for being part of UFC Fight Night: Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori in October last year.

Molina defeated Daniel Lacerda via TKO using elbows and punches at a time of 0:46 in the second round back then. However, he didn't win either the 'Performance of the Night' or the 'Fight of the Night' award at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The UFC has apparently sent him an additional bonus for his performance. Molina shared a letter dated December 16, 2021 on his profile and called his job the best in the world.

"Best job in the f***ing world! @ UFC @ Dana White," tweeted Molina.

See Jeff Molina's initial Twitter post thanking the UFC for the bonus payment below:

With the UFC fighter pay issue being discussed at large of late, and even heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou openly speaking about it, several MMA fans asked exactly how much Molina received and the 24-year-old Colombian-American replied to that as well.

"Jeeeezus alright alright since you guys want to know so bad I actually made … enough to break the ice," he added.

Here is the response from 'El Jefe' when asked by fans about the amount he received:

Meanwhile, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, among others, has been calling out UFC president Dana White for paying his employees way less than what they deserve and not including health insurance in fighter contracts.

Dana White's Contender Series alumni Jeff Molina is on a nine-fight winning streak right now

Jeff Molina came into the world's biggest MMA promotion via Dana White's Contender Series in August 2020. He defeated Jacob Silva via unanimous decision in week four of season four.

He backed that up with a similar victory over Qileng Aori at UFC 261: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal 2 before finishing Lacerda.

Since starting his professional mixed martial arts record with a 1-2 win-loss record, Molina has gone on to win nine straight bouts. There are no details over who his next opponent will be.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim