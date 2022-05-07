Former UFC veteran Jeff Monson speaks for Russia during European conflict

In April, Jeff Monson, a former UFC title challenger, was seen on a Russian political news outlet informing the public of Russia's intent in the European war.

All-Russia People's Front, a political coalition founded by Russian President Vladimir Putin, featured numerous videos titled "Top Truth: Donbass" starring Monson at the front. In the videos, he explains Russia's stance on the war, its cause, and what needs to end in order for Russia to pull back.

In a statement provided by Bloody Elbow, Monson claims:

“I have friends in Europe who think Russia is the bad guy or Russia is the aggressor that is trying to attack Ukraine, take over Ukraine, occupy Ukraine, which is absolute nonsense. Russia doesn’t have the desire nor the economic or military capacity to hold a country that doesn’t want to be held. They are trying to help the people of Donbas and are trying to rid Ukraine of Nazis and fascism.”

As an American born in Minnesota with Russian roots who fought for the UFC heavyweight belt, Monson's comments may come as a shock to some MMA fans. However, those who have followed the 51-year-old's lengthy fight career have always seen his Russian pride on display.

Below is a tweet of Monson accepting a "gift" from Russia back in 2015:

More about 'The Snowman' Jeff Monson

Jeff Monson is a highly educated MMA veteran who has fought across a slew of promotions. With his professional MMA career starting in the late 90s, Monson has accrued an insane 60 wins, 26 defeats, and 1 draw. He was a sensational submission artist, claiming 36 under his name. The heavyweight was a master in the cage who was well revered.

From 2003 to 2006, 'The Snowman' was an unstoppable force. He reigned victorious over 16 opponents in an undefeated fight streak. In 2000, Monson signed with the Ultimate Fighting Championship and won his debut with a unanimous decision over Tim Lajcik at UFC 27. But after losing his next two fights in the promotion against Chuck Lidell and Ricco Rodriguez, he decided to take a break. Since then, he has accrued championship titles in CWFC, XFC, and SportFight.

His success prompted a return to the UFC, and after a few wins he was up for a title shot against Tim Sylvia. After being defeated in a grueling five-round match against him, Monson left the promotion for good. He continued to fight all over the world and even fought some big names including Fedor Emelianenko and Daniel Cormier.

Monson's last pro MMA bout took place in 2016. In 2018, he was granted Russian citizenship by Vladimir Putin. He now serves as an elected official in Russia and has become a profound voice in Russian State media.

