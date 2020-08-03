UFC women's flyweight Jennifer Maia turned on the style when the spotlights shone brightly on her during the co-main event at UFC Vegas 5 this past weekend.

In a fight that was booked on a couple of weeks' notice because Jennifer Maia's original opponent was pulled off the card, the fighter was matched up against Joanne Calderwood. Jennifer Maia owned the fight from the get-go, grabbing the finish via a vicious armbar submission in the very first round.

Well, Jennifer Maia's spectacular performance certainly didn't go unnoticed and the flyweight it now appears that she is being guaranteed a title shot in the near future. UFC President Dana White was quick to acknowledge the fact that Jennifer Maia will indeed be the next challenger to Valentina Shevchenko's throne.

“Yeah, that’s the fight,” UFC President Dana White, confirming Maia receiving the next crack at Shevchenko’s title at the post-fight press conference

While most fans and pundits will keep the Russian champion ahead in a potential clash inside the Octagon, Jennifer Maia believes that Shevchenko won't repeat Calderwood's mistake of underestimating her skillset inside the cage.

“I think ‘Jojo’ underestimated me a little bit,” Maia explained. “She had a fight for the title, and then she got a short notice [fight] in two weeks. I think she did underestimate me a little bit. But I think Valentina is a smarter fighter. She’s the champion, and I think she’s going to study me very well. I don’t think she will underestimate me.”

Jennifer Maia is looking forward to putting herself to test against the dominant champion Shevchenko and hopes to pull off another major upset.

“She’s very good everywhere but we’re going to find out when we fight,” Maia said about Shevchenko. ”I’m feeling very good, I’m feeling ready and we’re going to find out.”