Jeremy Miado notices Mansur Malachiev’s tendency to rely on grappling

Filipino strawweight fighter Jeremy Miado is leaving no stone unturned for his scheduled fight next month. That involves not only sharpening his skills but also keenly studying the tendencies and strengths of his opponent.

‘The Jaguar’ will be featured at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video on June 9 at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. He will take on ONE Championship newcomer Mansur Malachiev of Russia in a strawweight clash, part of a 10-fight offering.

Heading into the contest, one of the things Jeremy Miado has noticed about Mansur Malachiev is his propensity to rely on his grappling, which is not at all surprising since the Universal Fighters affiliate has been a lifelong wrestler.

That is why Jeremy Miado is making sure that he is prepared when his showdown with Malachiev goes to the ground.

The Marrok Force representative shared to ONE Championship in an interview:

“I watched his previous bouts and he really does rely on his takedowns and submission strengths a lot.”

Jeremy Miado has been on a four-fight winning run, which he is looking to extend at ONE Fight Night 11.

He was last in action in October 2022 where he defeated Australian-Thai fighter Danial Williams by way of technical knockout (punches) in the third round. The victory pushed ‘The Jaguar’ closer to barging into the top five of the rankings and possible title shot consideration in the future.

30-year-old Miado is considering the Malachiev fight as a key juncture in his mixed martial arts career as a loss could easily set things back for him.

ONE Fight Night 11 is the sixth Amazon show for the year of ONE Championship and will be broadcast live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

