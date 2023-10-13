Jeremy Miado ready for barnburner against Lito Adiwang: “All I want to do is have a great fight”

Jeremy Miado expects nothing but a slugfest when he runs it back against fellow Filipino sensation Lito Adiwang in November.

The pair of sluggers will meet for a rematch at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

They first met in March 2022 at ONE X, but their fight ended on a sour note after Adiwang tore his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in the first round.

Miado was given the technical knockout win, but he knew the fight would’ve become the card’s show-stealer if Adiwang hadn’t suffered the freak injury.

In their face-off interview with The MMA Superfan, Miado said he expects nothing but the absolute best from Adiwang when they meet for the second time under the ONE Championship banner.

He said:

“We all saw that in his return fight. He still fearlessly throws his viscous kicks like nothing happened. So I don’t think I’ll approach this match any differently. All I want to do is have a great fight with Lito. We’ll show the world what Filipino MMA fighters are capable of.”

Adiwang needed 18 months to recover from his injury and only made his return this September at ONE Friday Fights 34.

‘Thunder Kid’ faced the equally aggressive Adrian Mattheis at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, and their match was everything Adiwang lived by.

Adiwang was a bolt of lightning unleashed and needed just 23 seconds to knock out Mattheis in what could be one of the greatest returns ONE Championship has ever seen.

Miado, meanwhile, is looking to return to the win column after his four-fight winning streak got snapped when he lost to Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 11.

