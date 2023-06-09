Jeremy Miado ready to bring the fireworks to ONE Fight Night 11

‘The Jaguar’ Jeremy Miado is ready to cause an explosion in his return to the ring on Friday night at ONE Fight Night 11.

Miado finds himself potentially one big performance away from a ONE world title opportunity as he steps into Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand gunning for his fifth-straight knockout. Standing in his way of that task will be an undefeated Russian prospect with nearly a decade of experience in the fight game, Mansur Malachiev.

It will be a high-stakes affair for Jeremy Miado, but it’s nothing the Filipino smashing machine can’t handle as he has time and time against blown the roof off every venue that has hosted him.

“ONE FIGHT NIGHT 11 Be ready for explosive fights 🔥”

Fans on Instagram are equally ramped up to see ‘The Jaguar’ back in action, taking to the comments section and saying:

"fritzbiagtan: let’s goooo 🔥"

"limktg_7132: Coming for the big W! Let’s Goooo 🇵🇭🐆🔥"

With a 100% finish rate and wins over strawweight standouts including Lito Adiwang and Danial Williams, Jeremy Miado seems destined for a shot at ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks. But before he can start dreaming about 26 pounds of gold, he will need to hand budding prospect Mansur Malachiev his first career loss in combat sports.

Mansur Malachiev makes his promotional debut with an impressive 10-0 record, eight of those victories coming by way of finish including five via submission and three knockouts. Able to get the job done wherever the fight takes him, Malachiev is both dangerous and determined to make a splash right out the gate and shake up one of the most stacked divisions in ONE Championship.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

