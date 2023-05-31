Jeremy Miado says ‘discipline’ has made him the beast he is today

Discipline, determination, and dedication are some of the traits that make a martial artist stand out from the rest of their peers. Just ask Jeremy Miado.

The Filipino warrior has used these values to the fullest since he started his martial arts journey in January 2016. And with almost a decade under his belt, the 30-year-old hopes to finally earn a shot at ONE gold if he leaves the ring victorious in his next outing.

‘The Jaguar’ returns to the ONE fold against Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 11, which emanates live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, June 9.

With a four-match winning streak under the ONE Championship banner – all achieved by way of finish – Jeremy Miado finally feels like his years of hard work are starting to pay off.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan just a couple of weeks out from his clash, the Albay native said that his dedication is largely down to his discipline, which gets him motivated to start every day with a breath of fresh air.

Jeremy Miado said:

“My whole career is built off of discipline. I push myself beyond my limits in training and, even outside of it, like waking up early even though my body’s sore from yesterday’s training sessions.”

Discipline alone, however, might not be enough for Miado to get across the finish line against Malachiev, an undefeated submission specialist with ten straight wins.

But in the form he is now, there’s every reason to believe the warrior could extend his winning streak and come knocking at the door of Jarred Brooks for his ONE strawweight world title.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch Jeremy Miado in action and the entire ONE Fight Night 11 card live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

