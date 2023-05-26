Jeremy Miado says opponent Mansur Malachiev wants to prove 'he’s the next big thing'

Streaking strawweight standout Jeremy Miado knows his ONE Fight Night 11 opponent, Mansur Malachiev, will be looking to establish himself as the next big thing at his expense.

On June 9, Miado will make his first walk to the Circle in 2023 as he is set to take on Russian debutant Mansur Malachiev, an undefeated submission specialist with 10 straight wins and nearly a decade of experience. Speaking with The MMA Superfan with just two weeks until his highly anticipated return, Jeremy Miado believes his opponent will come out aggressive, looking to make a name for himself in his promotional debut.

“Yeah, well my opponent’s Russian, plus he’s undefeated, so I’m expecting him to be extremely aggressive once we fight. I think he’s been wanting to prove that he’s the next big thing.”

Debuting for the promotion in 2017, Jeremy Miado struggled to find the win column, going 2-3 in his first five appearances. Since then, ‘The Jaguar’ has turned things around in a big way, scoring four-straight wins, all coming by way of knockout. That includes back-to-back victories over Miao Li Tao followed by wins over Lito Adiwang and Danial Williams.

Potentially one big win away from a shot at ONE strawweight world champion Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks, Miado will be looking to make a statement by handing Mansur Malachiev his first career loss.

That will be much easier said than done as Malachiev comes into the contest as a highly decorated wrestler who has trained at some of the best gyms around the world, including American Top Team in Florida and Tiger Muay Thai in Thailand.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

Poll : 0 votes