Jeremy Miado says win over Lito Adiwang ‘the perfect chance’ to move onto next goal: “I deserve to be in the mix of contenders”

Filipino strawweight fighter Jeremy Miado believes he should be in the company of top title contenders in the division and he will be using his scheduled fight this week against compatriot Lito Adiwang to prove that.

The 30-year-old Marrok Force athlete will battle ‘Thunder Kid’ at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

It will be a redo of their first encounter in March last year, which was abruptly cut after Lito Adiwang injured his knee in the second round and was unable to continue, handing ‘The Jaguar’ the victory by technical knockout.

Jeremy Miado, who has been with ONE since 2017, said that he is going for a definitive finish against Adiwang this time around and get the win that should push him inside the top five in the division, telling onefc.com:

“I just really want to be in the top five. This is the perfect chance for me to prove that I deserve to be in the mix of contenders.”

Jeremy Miado was actually on track of barging into the top five, winning four straight until he was stopped by Russian Mansur Malachiev by submission in the first round of their match in June. He is now out to redeem himself and resume his ascent.

For his part, Lito Adiwang is gunning for back-to-back victories since returning from his knee injury. He returned to competition just this past September, impressing with a 23-second stoppage of Indonesian Adrian Mattheis by technical knockout in their clash.

He will be making a short turnaround in between fights but is fine with it in his desire to complete what he believes is an unfinished business against Miado.

ONE Fight Night 16 is headlined by the all-champion clash between Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title. It will air live in U.S. primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.