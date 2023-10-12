Jeremy Miado prepared to dig deep to beat Lito Adiwang again - "I’ll give my all to get the victory"

ONE Fight Night 16 on Friday, November 3, features a rematch in the strawweight division where Lito Adiwang and Jeremy Miado will run it back.

At ONE X in March last year, Miado continued his impressive win streak by stopping his opponent in the second round.

As he looked to continue moving up the division, Adiwang found himself on the sidelines throughout most of 2022 and 2023 after the injuries he suffered in the contest.

Returning at ONE Friday Fights 34, ‘Thunder Kid’ could put an incredibly tough part of his career behind him, as he needed less than 30 seconds to stop Indonesian fighter Adrian Mattheis.

He will now look to rewrite the course of history by beating Jeremy Miado and making up for all the lost time that came as a result of his loss to “The Jaguar” on the biggest stage of them all.

On the flip side of that, Jeremy Miado had his momentum taken from him by Mansur Malachiev, who submitted the 30-year-old at ONE Fight Night 11.

However, he can rest with ease knowing he has an opponent in front of him whom he has beaten in the past. Both men find themselves in very different positions compared to their first meeting in March last year.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, the duo spoke about their upcoming rematch and what they expect to be different this time around.

As the man who got his hand raised last time out, Jeremy Miado is looking to make the right adjustments to ensure that this match-up is a repeat of their first encounter.

He said:

"Yeah, we are quite familiar with each other after sharing the circle. So I think it will boil down to who makes the bigger adjustment in the rematch. My mentality and my approach will stay the same for this match. I’ll give my all to get the victory."

Watch the full interview below:

Lito Adiwang, meanwhile, will look at the first fight to see how he can completely change the trajectory this time around.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live and free in U.S. Primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.