Jeremy Miado says wrestling is ‘practically’ part of his game plan

Jeremy Miado is ready to hunt down his next opponent on the ONE Championship roster to get a ranked spot and an opportunity to compete for the ONE strawweight world title.

‘The Jaguar’s’ next prey is undefeated debuting superstar Mansur Malachiev. They are set to cross paths inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium at ONE Fight Night 11 on Friday, June 9.

Jeremy Miado brings a healthy streak of wins into this pivotal strawweight showdown, and he hopes that the extra work in training will show on fight night.

His wrestling and grappling game are two of the main aspects of his game that he has been sharpening in the lead-up to this clash, and he admits that he’s growing in confidence to rely on both of them against a grappling-based athlete like Malachiev.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Jeremy Miado had this to say on his wrestling arsenal and how it is virtually part of his style now:

“That [showing my wrestling] is practically my game plan in most of my fights – focusing mainly on improving my takedown defense because I’m fine when it comes to the striking game.”

Should the battle stay on the feet, however, Jeremy Miado will take the chance with open arms.

He is, after all, on a mission to prove that he belongs in the upper echelons of the strawweight division, and another highlight-reel finish will undoubtedly push him toward that goal in ONE Championship.

North American fans with an Amazon Prime membership can watch him in action and the entire ONE Fight Night 11 card live and for free on June 9.

Poll : 0 votes