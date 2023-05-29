Jeremy Miado pumped to showcase ‘new skills’ against Mansur Malachiev

At ONE Fight Night 11, Jeremy Miado is looking to secure the biggest win of his career. Standing across his corner inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, June 9, will be none other than undefeated Russian superstar Mansur Malachiev.

The debuting star arrives at ONE Championship with a huge reputation, having taken out a plethora of top names in Europe. As a result, this fight has huge stakes for Miado.

‘The Jaguar’ has produced some fine performances under the ONE spotlight in recent times, and he brings a run of four consecutive finishes to this battle inside the Thai capital.

In 2022, the Filipino contender stopped both Lito Adiwang and Danial Williams to set himself up another litmus test this year.

If Miado can make a statement and hand the Russian superstar his first career defeat, he will surely place himself in prime position of breaking into the top five for a future shot at the divisional strap.

Though he is fully aware of the high stakes that are involved in this fight for his world championship aspirations, Miado is looking forward to getting back inside the Circle to show everyone what he has been working on and how he is continuing to grow and evolve as a competitor.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Jeremy Miado spoke about his mindset going into the biggest fight of his career to date:

“I’m leaning more towards excitement rather than anything because that’s when I get to showcase my new skills and find out what else I’m lacking to excel in the sport."

If he's able to hand Malachiev the first loss of his career, there can be no doubt that the end of 2023 will be absolutely massive for Miado.

ONE Fight Night 11 will be available live and free for North American viewers with an Amazon Prime subscription.

