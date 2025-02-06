Jeremy Pacatiw has a trick up his sleeve for undefeated Ibragim Dauev: “Watch out for it”

Jeremy Pacatiw has a little something up his sleeve for undefeated Russian star Ibragim Dauev.

A winner in three of his last four, Pacatiw will try to take one step closer toward a potential shot at the ONE bantamweight MMA world title when he returns to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok for ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video.

Meeting him inside the iconic venue will be Dauev, a world-class grappler with knockout power and an impressive 9-0 record, including a big win over Mark Abelardo in his ONE Championship debut last year.

Handing Dauev his first career loss will be no easy task, but it's one that Jeremy Pacatiw is more than ready for. Speaking with The MMA Superfan ahead of Friday's massive fight card, 'The Juggernaut' revealed that aside from his impressive knockout power, he'd have something new to showcase, should the opportunity present itself.

"You will definitely see something new," Pacatiw said. "We’ll see in the fight, but I’m hoping and praying that I will get to showcase that in the fight. Please watch out for it."

Jeremy Pacatiw welcomes yet another tough challenge against Ibragim Dauev

Throughout his entire career and four fights under the ONE Championship banner, Jeremy Pacatiw has never once shied away from a challenge. This Friday night will be no different when he meets a fighter who is more than capable of getting the job done on his feet or the mat.

"I like it," Pacatiw said when asked about facing another tough challenge. "As a fighter, we need to test our skills against each other. So I feel that it's good for us, but it's not new for me. In my previous promotions, I've fought against pure wrestlers."

Thus far, 'The Juggernaut' has only lost once inside the Circle, that defeat coming against reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade at ONE: Full Circle two years ago. Since then, Pacatiw has won back-to-back bouts against Tial Thang and Wang Shuo.

If he can bag a third straight win over Ibragim Dauev, Pacatiw could find himself near the front of the line for a shot at Andrade's 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold.

ONE Championship fans can watch ONE Fight Night 28 live on Amazon Prime Video in both the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, February 7.

