Jeremy Pacatiw wants to push new stable Lions Nation MMA further with ONE Fight Night 29 victory: “Keep that momentum going”

With teammate 'The Passion' Joshua Pacio recently bagging the title of ONE strawweight MMA world champion at ONE 171: Qatar last month, the energy at Lions Nation MMA is at an all-time high.

Ad

Now, Jeremy Pacatiw is rearing to build upon that momentum and let the world know that Lions Nation MMA is here and they're a force to be reckoned with.

Speaking with Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post at the pre-fight media day, Pacatiw emphasized the imporance of keeping that winning streak alive:

"I really want to keep that momentum going. I really need people to know about Lions Nation MMA also."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

A victory at ONE Fight Night 29 will not only push him up the bantamweight ladder but also put Lions Nation MMA on the map as a serious player on the global stage.

Ad

"I'll be watching out for that" - Jeremy Pacatiw says he's prepared for Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu's signature kimura

Jeremy Pacatiw knows he has his hands full against Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu, a relentless Mongolian powerhouse who has already taken out four Filipinos in ONE Championship, three by finish:

"Of course, we saw his fight. He has an unorthodox fighting [style], but you know, we will see it in the ring," Pacatiw said. "He's a very tough opponent. I have so much respect for him. He has good endurance, he's very tough. So let's see."

Ad

Baatarkhuu's suffocating style and dangerous kimura have been key weapons in his rise through the division, and Pacatiw knows he has to bring his A-game if he wants to be ready for them.

Watch the media day coverage below:

Ad

'The Juggernaut' Jeremy Pacatiw will take on Mongolian powerhouse Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu. ONE Fight Night 29 takes place at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand today at 8 PM EST.

Fans in Canada and North America can watch live with an active Prime Video subscription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.