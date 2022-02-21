Jeremy Pacatiw will call out Kwon Won Il if he beats Fabricio Andrade

Jeremy Pacatiw faces No.4-ranked bantamweight Fabrico Andrade at ONE: Full Circle. If the Filipino can get the job done, he'll either be gunning for Kwon Won Il or a shot at the ONE bantamweight title.

Speaking exclusively to SportsKeeda, he said,

"If I win this fight I'll be calling him [out.] Or maybe we're going to watch the fight of Bibiano and Lineker - I also want to fight both of them when the time comes. But if ONE Championship give me other names, they call me 'The Juggernaut', so I'll accept it."

The Team Lakay fighter is loving life at the gym these days. He's hailed the influence of fellow bantamweights Kevin Belingon, Stephen Loman and Jhanlo Sangiao. He also believes that his stable has some of the best in the world in this weight class.

Watch Jeremy Pacatiw speak about his upcoming fight and more in the video below:

Jeremy Pacatiw sees a potential champion in Fabricio Andrade

The Brave CF veteran admits to being a little surprised at getting the call to fight Andrade. The Brazilian has only had three fights in ONE, but all three performances were impressive. The Tiger Muay Thai fighter submitted Mark Abelardo on his debut. Next, he caused an upset by beating Shoko Sato - an opponent who was then ranked in the top-5. His last fight saw an emphatic first-round knockout against China's Li Kai Wen.

Jeremy Pacatiw believes he has better hands than Fabricio Andrade but admits that the 24-year-old could end up winning the belt one day.

"Looking at his performances - he has good skill," said the Baguio-based athlete. "He's really a complete fighter. As we saw against Sato, he has good takedown defence. Good striking. Maybe one day we're going to see him fight for the title. But maybe I'll go first!" he added.

John Lineker will challenge Bibiano Fernandes for the bantamweight belt at ONE: Lights Out on March 11th. This will be the first time Fernandes defends the strap since October 2019 - so it's a crucial time for the division. If Pacatiw can deliver a big performance, then he could well be in the mix for the next shot at the title, or at least a No.1 contender bout against Kwon.

