ONE Championship Event: What is the next event after ONE: Bad Blood?

After the success of the latest ONE Championship event, ONE: Bad Blood, the Asian promotion is following it up with a colossal of an event.

Three champions, two former champions and one double champ grace the marquee of ONE: Full Circle.

With three title fights on the main card, this ONE Championship event looks to be the most high-profile of the year so far. It's right up there with ONE's ten-year anniversary show, ONE: X, happening in March.

On February 25, two-division ONE champion Reinier 'The Dutch Knight' de Ridder puts his middleweight belt on the line against ONE welterweight king Kiamrian 'Brazen' Abbasov in the main event.

In the two co-main events, we'll see championship fights in ONE's hard-hitting Super Series. ONE light heavyweight kickboxing champion, Roman Kryklia, will finally face Murat 'The Butcher' Aygun. Although the match has been rescheduled and delayed several times, the kickboxing behemoths have finally been cleared for their February 25 clash.

In the second co-main event, ONE featherweight Muay Thai champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee will face No.1 contender Jamal 'Kherow' Yusupov. The two warriors were supposed to fight for ONE's inaugural featherweight Muay Thai belt in 2020, but Yusupov had to pull out due to injury. Now, with the Russian fully healed, the two can finally lock horns.

With the event name being "Full Circle," we see a lot of highly-anticipated bouts that have been delayed and rescheduled to finally happen. One of the said bouts is the third dance between former middleweight champions 'The Burmese Python' Aung La N Sang and Vitaly Bigdash.

When the two first fought in 2017, Bigdash beat Aung La via a unanimous decision to retain his belt. In their rematch five months later, however, 'The Burmese Python' defeated Bigdash to become Myanmar’s first-ever world champion. A rubber match between the two is something fans can't wait to see.

For the full card for the next ONE Championship event, ONE: Full Circle, check the details below.

Full card of ONE Championship event - ONE: Full Circle

Lead card:

Leandro Ataides vs. David Branch (mixed martial arts – middleweight)

Guto Inocente vs. Bruno Susano (kickboxing – heavyweight)

Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Valmir Da Silva (mixed martial arts – welterweight)

Chris Shaw vs. Vladimir Kuzmin (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Diandra Martin vs. Smilla Sundell (Muay Thai – 58-kilogram catchweight)

Yuri Simoes vs. Daniyal Zainalov (mixed martial arts – middleweight)

Jiduo Yibu vs. Daniel Puertas (kickboxing – flyweight)

Rahul Raju vs. Drex Zamboanga (mixed martial arts – lightweight)

Main Card:

(c) Reinier de Ridder vs. Kiamrian Abbasov (ONE Middleweight World Title)

(c) Roman Kryklia vs. Murat Aygun (ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Title)

(c) Petchmorakot Petchyindee vs. Jamal Yusupov (ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title)

Aung La N Sang vs. Vitaly Bigdash (mixed martial arts – middleweight)

Enriko Kehl vs. Tayfun Ozcan (kickboxing – featherweight)

Fabricio Andrade vs. Jeremy Pacatiw (mixed martial arts – bantamweight)

