Jeremy Stephens creates record for most losses in the UFC after being submitted by Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Vegas 31

UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens faced his third consecutive loss inside the UFC octagon at UFC Vegas 31. 'Lil Heathen' now has five losses and one no-contest in his last six fights.

Jeremy Stephens' professional mixed martial arts record now reads 28-19-1NC. Barring one loss, all eighteen of his other MMA losses have come under the banner of the UFC. This has set a new record for the highest number of promotional losses in the UFC.

Jeremy Stephens' 18 losses in UFC competition are the most in history. #UFCVegas31 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) July 18, 2021

Mateusz Gamrot submitted Jeremy Stephens in the opening moments of their fight at UFC Vegas 31

Mateusz Gamrot and Jeremy Stephens clashed in a lightweight bout on the main card of UFC Vegas 31. The fight was Jeremy Stephens' first lightweight bout in years.

Mateusz Gamrot perhaps appreciated the dangerous striker in Jeremy Stephens as he shot for a takedown as soon as the bout started. Upon taking Stephens to the mat, Gamrot gradually established control and locked in a nasty kimura. He then put a lot of power into the submission, forcing Jeremy Stephens to tap.

Mateusz Gamrot submits Jeremy Stephens in one minute 😳#UFCVegas31 pic.twitter.com/MUMVmgZKB4 — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) July 18, 2021

The fight ended in just over a minute of the first round, helping Gamrot sail to victory and mark his nineteenth career victory. His professional mixed martial arts record now reads 19-1-0.

When did Jeremy Stephens last win inside the octagon?

Jeremy Stephens' last win inside the octagon came more than three years ago, on February 24, 2018. Jeremy Stephens fought fellow featherweight powerhouse Josh Emmett in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Stephens.

The two exchanged blows for the majority of the fight. Midway through round two, Jeremy Stephens knocked Josh Emmett down with a devastating and precise strike.

Josh Emmett vs Jeremy Stephens pic.twitter.com/ghzbVjP4jF — MMA Gone Wild🥋 (@mmagonewild) September 18, 2019

Emmett's chin held through as he tried to keep his own off his back. However, Jeremy Stephens rushed in with crashing elbows to win the fight via technical knockout. Jeremy Stephens won the 'Performance of the Night' bonus for his impressive showing.

Without a win in three years and having set the record for most losses in the UFC, it's uncertain what lies ahead for Jeremy Stephens.

