Jessa Khan breaks down Danielle Kelly’s grappling style: “She’s very flexible”

Jessa Khan provided a detailed breakdown of how she views Danielle Kelly’s grappling skills.

In February 2021, Khan secured a significant submission grappling win against Kelly at a Who’s #1 event. Two and a half years later, the world-class female jiu-jitsu competitors will meet again, but with much higher stakes this time.

On September 29, Khan and Kelly will compete for the inaugural ONE atomweight women’s submission grappling world championship. The history-making matchup is expected to be one of those vocal points of a stacked ONE Fight Night 14 event.

During an interview with ONE, Khan had this to say about her upcoming opponent:

“So I’d say she has like some pretty good wrestling. She’s very flexible, has good defense. But like I said, for the most part, that’s all I really see.”

Jessa Khan has experience competing against top-tier talent, but Danielle Kelly will have an advantage in the Circle.

Kelly has competed under the ONE banner three times, leading to two $50,000 performance bonuses. The American endured a draw in her promotional debut before securing back-to-back wins against Mariia Molchanova and Ayaka Miura.

Jessa Khan and Danielle Kelly will have a massive platform to showcase their skills on September 29. The two atomweight submission grapplers have been added to a stacked fight card featuring two other world title matchups and several other intriguing bouts.

All the action from the female-led event will take place inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 14 can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.