Jessa Khan excited to build Asian fanbase: “ONE Championship is very big”

Jessa Khan is looking forward to establishing an Asian fanbase through the massive platform provided by ONE Championship.

At the age of 21, Khan has solidified herself as one of the best female atomweight grapplers on the planet. She now looks to take the next step in her career by showcasing her skills on a global platform.

During an interview with Alex Wendling, the Cambodian-American had this to say about her upcoming ONE Championship debut later this month:

“And now like I see that ONE Championship is very big, you know I think that this fight will be good and also me just working with ONE because a lot of people and my fans, they’re in Cambodia and just like in those other areas in Asia.”

On September 29, Jessa Khan will make her promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 14. Khan must be prepared to sink or swim, as she’s been matched up against American superstar Danielle Kelly with the inaugural women’s atomweight submission grappling world title on the line.

This won’t be the first time Khan and Kelly have competed against each other.

In February 2021, the world-class female grapplers went toe-to-toe at a Who’s #1 event. Once the time limit was reached, Khan emerged victorious by decision. Since then, they’ve continued evolving and finding success, but Kelly never forgot about the loss.

Over the past year and a half, Kelly has established herself as one of the primary contributors to ONE Championship’s success in submission. The 27-year-old holds a 2-0-1 promotional record, with two $50,000 performance bonuses.

Danielle Kelly vs. Jessa Khan 2 is one of many reasons to watch ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29. The female-led event featuring three world title matchups can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.