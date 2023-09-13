Jessa Khan on gold medal outing at 2023 IBJJF Worlds: “It’s everyone’s goal”

As she prepares to make her ONE Championship debut, Jessa Khan is coming into ONE Fight Night 14 with some serious momentum behind her.

2023 has been a breakout year for the 21-year-old grappling phenom, and she will look to keep that going when she steps inside the circle for the very first time.

On September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, Khan will face longtime foe Danielle Kelly for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world championship.

Looking to make an immediate impact under the ONE Championship banner by becoming the promotion’s first female grappling champion, the Cambodian-American competitor has earned her stripes.

Earlier this year, she achieved the task that only the very best of the best reach, winning a world championship at the IBJJF Worlds.

In an interview with Alex Wendling ahead of her ONE debut, Jessa Khan spoke about accomplishing this dream and what it feels like to reach the top of the sport:

“I mean, as you said, I just won the biggest world title of my life right now. You know, whenever people first start jiu-jitsu, whether they're older or whether like they're young kids, it’s everyone's goal is to become an IBJJF black belt world champion.”

Watch the full interview below:

For now, Khan will need to regain the focus that led her to a first world championship in order to win a second one in just a few weeks time.

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.