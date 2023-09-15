“I have evolved a lot” – Jessa Khan says she has improved since facing Danielle Kelly the first time

At ONE Fight Night 14, Danielle Kelly and Jessa Khan will meet for the second time in their careers with the stakes at an all-time high.

On September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, they will compete for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world championship.

Looking to become the first female grappling world champion under the ONE banner, the match-up is a testament to both women’s careers.

Back in 2021, they met for the first time in a tournament where Khan took the win with a decision victory.

A lot has changed since then for both competitors with Kelly building a win streak inside the circle while Khan has gone on to win an IBJJF world championship.

Knowing that her opponent will be out for revenge, the Cambodian-American athlete believes that this contest will be very different from their initial grappling meet.

Having grown exponentially in the two years since their first contest, Jessa Khan believes that her game is far more advanced than back then.

In an interview with Alex Wendling, she spoke about the biggest changes that she had made as a submission grappling competitor in recent years.

“Honestly, that was my first tournament as a black belt. So, you know, although like I had experience throughout the color belts, black belt, there were things that I needed to take me to the next stage. I didn't see too much back then, at least. But I think I have evolved a lot since that match compared to that match.”

Catch Jessa's comments from 27:55 onwards:

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.