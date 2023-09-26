Jessa Khan “figured out what submissions to attack with” to force Danielle Kelly to tap in world title scrap

It’s submission or bust for Jessa Khan when she faces her old foe Danielle Kelly in her impending ONE Championship debut in Singapore.

Khan will face Kelly for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title in one of the headlining bouts of ONE Fight Night 14 this Friday, US primetime, at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The pair of Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belts first met under the Who’s Number One banner in 2021 with Khan picking up the decision win.

Though Khan was the aggressor for most of the bout, she couldn’t find a way to submit Kelly. A couple of years after that fight, Khan knows she’ll resort to her signature locks if she wants to see Kelly tap.

In an interview with The Shintaro Higashi Show, Khan said:

“This time I’m going to adjust the usual submissions that I always go for, and that way I can get her to tap. Two years ago, when we fought, I was attacking a lot and getting submission after submission but just nothing would work, you know. She just had a very good top game, she was very flexible. So now, I’ve figured out what submissions to attack with this time around in order to submit her.”

Khan will be entering the Circle for the first time in her career, but she’s heading into the cage with a massive wave of momentum behind her.

The Cambodian-American star is coming off a world title win in the 2023 World Jiu-Jitsu IBJJF Championship when she captured the gold medal in the female light featherweight division.

Khan is also one of the most decorated grapplers to come out of Asia with gold medals in both the Southeast Asian and Asian Games.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.