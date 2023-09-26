Danielle Kelly says she has ‘gotten her butt kicked’ through training camp for Jessa Khan

Danielle Kelly has undergone one of her most grueling training camps to prepare for her world title showdown versus Jessa Khan. So much so the Silver Fox BJJ athlete says she has been defeated on multiple occasions trying to perfect various techniques in her game.

The 27-year-old superstar takes on the Cambodian-American debutant in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 14, set to go down inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 29.

With the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title on the line against a rival who’s already beaten her, understandably, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt isn’t taking any shortcuts for this fight.

Speaking to Combat Press, Danielle Kelly broke down her entire training camp, describing it as mentally exhausting yet exciting.

She said:

“I’ve studied her every day. And if I have to say this, it’s been a stressful and fun camp. I mean I’ve gotten my butt kicked, but I’ve also been training hard. So, you know, I’m prepared for whatever she gives me.”

Watch the interview here:

Not only does the New Jersey native want to lay claim to the 26 pounds of gold on offer, but she’s out to even the scores against Khan, who owns a victory over her when they contested back in February 2021.

As such, Danielle Kelly has focused on improving even the slightest details within her arsenal to ensure she gains the biggest career victory and ONE gold at ONE Fight Night 14 in U.S. primetime on September 29.

The entire fight card will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.