Jessa Khan on flying Cambodian flag high at ONE Fight Night 14: “It’s a big deal”

Jessa Khan reflected on what it means to represent the Cambodian flag throughout her career and soon - on the global stage of ONE Championship.

The Singapore-based organization has separated itself from other combat sports promotions by giving a massive platform to several countries in Asia. A primary example would be Khan, an atomweight submission grappler with Cambodian heritage, who is scheduled to make her ONE debut later this month.

During an interview with Alex Wendling, Khan had this to say about proudly representing Cambodia:

“I've been competing for Cambodia and representing them for like a couple of years now, probably since 2018. Being able to represent Cambodia, it's a big deal and I ended up getting a really big fan base in Asia just because of it.”

On September 29, Jessa Khan will make her promotional debut in a high-stakes matchup at ONE Fight Night 14. The 21-year-old has been matched up against Danielle Kelly, with the inaugural women’s atomweight submission grappling world title on the line.

This won’t be the first time Khan and Kelly have competed against each other. In 2021, the Cambodian-American grappler secured a decision win against Kelly.

Since then, the world-class female grapplers have continued evolving, with Khan becoming an IBJJF world champion and Kelly emerging as a superstar in ONE. Therefore, it’ll be intriguing to see who emerges victorious in their highly-anticipated rematch.

Danielle Kelly vs. Jessa Khan goes down inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium, along with two other world title matchups. The female-led event can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.