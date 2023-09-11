Jessa Khan pumped for ONE Championship debut: “It’s definitely a huge step in my career”

Jessa Khan’s organizational debut will finally get underway at ONE Fight Night 14, and the Brazilian jiu-jitsu superstar is breathing a sigh of relief in what she describes as a career-defining moment.

That evening, the Cambodian-American runs it back versus old foe Danielle Kelly for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title. The match is set for the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 29.

After debuting in the black belt category with a win over Kelly in February, the 21-year-old athlete went on to participate in more international tournaments, most recently claiming the 2023 IBJJF world championships.

It was a special moment for the 4-foot-11 martial artist, but the chance to meet Kelly for the most coveted golden strap in martial arts is far more unique, per the athlete.

In a recent interview with Alex Wendling, Jessa Khan shared how driven she is to perform and capture the crown in her ONE Championship debut.

She said:

"It's definitely a huge step in my career, and I know that the fan base is going to be super excited for this one. I can’t wait to make my debut, even more so that it’s coming against Kelly.”

Watch the full interview here:

While Jessa Khan went on to conquer a couple of tournaments since their last meeting, Kelly upgraded her BJJ game to ensure that she’d be ready for a world title whenever an opportunity presented itself.

After producing three disciplined submission-hunting performances on the global stage of the promotion, Kelly has earned a shot at the inaugural strap against the debuting superstar.

Find out who walks away with the strap at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video membership can catch all the action.